WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating a missing 4 year old.
Aaron Amell is believed to be with his biological mother Rachel Amell.
On Tuesday, July 2, at approximately 1:45pm, the Amell was taken from his father’s home in Pewaukee without permission.
Rachel Amell does not have legal custody of the child, and per a court order, is only allowed supervised visits.
She is believed to be headed towards Louisville, KY and is traveling in a blue 2017 Honda Pilot with Wisconsin registration ALT8081.
Anyone with information about the Amells should contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-446-5070.