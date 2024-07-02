WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating a missing 4 year old.

Aaron Amell is believed to be with his biological mother Rachel Amell.

On Tuesday, July 2, at approximately 1:45pm, the Amell was taken from his father’s home in Pewaukee without permission.

Rachel Amell does not have legal custody of the child, and per a court order, is only allowed supervised visits.

She is believed to be headed towards Louisville, KY and is traveling in a blue 2017 Honda Pilot with Wisconsin registration ALT8081.

Missing 4 year old Aaron Amell. Image courtesy of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the Amells should contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-446-5070.