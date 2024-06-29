CLYMAN – The estranged husband of missing 37-year-old Crystal Rasch is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her bank accounts after her disappearance. Rasch hasn’t been seen since June 11.

Zachariah Rasch is being held on $250,000 bond at the Dodge County Jail. Currently, he is only charged with seven counts of Misappropriate ID Info – Obtain Money, all felonies.

Investigators are accusing Rasch of using his wife’s debit card several times since her disappearance. Investigators used surveillance video to link him to those purchases at multiple stores, which included included carpet cleaner, chemical-resistant gloves, stain remover, and drain cleaner.

In total, the complaint said the purchases added up to over $6,500.

In addition to the financial side of the investigation, Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies have been able to ping and trace two phone numbers belonging to Crystal Rasch. The last known location for one phone was on June 8 near Juneau. The other phone pinged near Adams, Wisconsin on June 17 and also showed a call on June 10 from that same area.

A vehicle registered to Crystal was found in Adams County at a property owned by relatives of her husband. The vehicle, a 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse, is currently undergoing forensic analysis at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison.

The last communication from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office indicated they are still treating Rasch’s disappearance as a missing persons case. However, they said that they are also treating it “as a case in which a serious felony has likely been committed.”

Rasch has still not been found.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: