MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a human body in Lake Michigan early Saturday morning. The body was discovered adjacent to McKinley Marina on Government Pier.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiners Office told our news partners at TMJ4 News the body was that of an adult man.
A fisherman notified the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management about the body at around 8 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Fire Department then responded to the scene and retrieved the body from Lake Michigan.
MCSO said that no further information is available at this time but that updates will be provided when new information becomes available.
This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.
