UPDATE 6/25/24 at 6:00am – Two new Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Southeast Wisconsin.

Sheboygan County until 6:15am

Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Washington Counties until 6:45am

Both storms have produced quarter-sized hail along with 60 mile per hour wind gusts, and are moving due east at around 50 miles per hour.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home.

A Flood Advisory is also in effect for Dodge, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties until 9:00am. The storms moving through this morning have already dropped between 1/2 and 1 inch of rain, and could drop another 1 to 1.5 inches still.

Additionally, still around 28,000 customers are without power across the state; We Energies reports around 10,000 of their customers are without power, while most of the outages are occurring for WPS customers in Northeast Wisconsin.

UPDATE 6/25/24 at 5:00am – The earlier severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties:

Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, and Ozaukee until 8am

Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha until 11am

SULLIVAN – The National Weather Service in Sullivan has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, and Washington Counties until 4:30am.

At 3:24 AM, these severe thunderstorms were located from Kewaunee to Menasha in Northeast Wisconsin, and were moving southeast at a quick clip of 60 miles per hour.

These fast-moving storms are currently producing 60 mile per hour wind gusts and penny size hail.

