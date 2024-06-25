MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walworth County until 8:15pm.

At 7:42 PM, a severe thunderstorm was located near Janesville, moving east at 40 mph. The biggest hazard is 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. The National Weather Service also says to expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Janesville, Beloit, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Milton, Williams Bay, Genoa City, Walworth, Clinton, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Como, Pell Lake, Powers Lake, Richmond, Springfield, Tiffany, and Avalon.