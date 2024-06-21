UPDATE 5:15: All warnings have been canceled

UPDATE: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended for Jefferson County until 5:15 p.m. but has been canceled for Dodge County

MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dodge County and Jefferson County that will be in effect until 4:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Marshall WI and Waterloo WI until 4:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/HTd3qV1o5O — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 21, 2024

The NWS said that the major hazards are 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected as well as wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marshall, Waterloo, Hubbleton, and Deansville. This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information. TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

