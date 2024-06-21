WAUKESHA – The Waukesha Police and Fire Commission has unanimously approved the appointment of Robert Goplin as the City’s new fire chief at their meeting on June 19.

“We are very pleased to have Chief Goplin join our team and lead our fire department,” said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. “Chief Goplin brings strong experience and credentials to the position. He possesses the customer service approach and big-picture thinking our residents expect.”

The city said Goplin was chosen after a nationwide search from a field of more than 25 applicants, with Goplin picked from five finalists for the job. The position of fire chief has been vacant since May when Chief Steve Howard retired.

Goplin has more than 27 years of service with Green Bay Metro and its predecessor department, the City of Green Bay Fire Department. He’s been Assistant Fire Chief there since February 2016.

“I am incredibly honored to accept the position of Fire Chief in Waukesha, and I appreciate the trust placed in me. I take the responsibility very seriously,” Goplin said. “I look forward to leading our dedicated team of firefighters, working collaboratively with City officials and engaging residents.”

Goplin’s first day on the job will be in early August.

