Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Elk Mound: Middle school counselor receives state and national recognition.

Cindy Bourget never intended on being a middle school counselor, but the work she has done at Elk Mound Middle School has not gone unnoticed. She and the middle school counseling program she directs have just gotten national attention and acclaim, being acknowledged by the American School Counselor Association as a Recognized ASCA Model Program…or RAMP. This year only two schools in Wisconsin received RAMP Certification. There are only six RAMP programs in all of Wisconsin. Full Story

Stevens Point: Wisconsin high school basket ball alum continues unusual streak.

The 2024 NBA Finals continued a rather unusual streak in Wisconsin. In every NBA season except one, a Wisconsin high shool basketball alum has been part of a team that one the NBA Finals. That’s right, Stevens Point High alumnus and Marquetee basketball alum Sam Houser has kept the streak alive as a member of the Boston Celtics. Hauser played in 19 playoff games, played 14.9 minutes a game scoring bringing in 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds. Oh… that one season without a Wisconsinite on the championship team, it was the 2021 finals between the Buck and the Suns. Full Story

Allouez: Drink with your dog classes teaches old (and new) dogs new tricks.

Training your dog can be exhausting. Teaching them tricks can be frustrating. Would a beer and a low pressure environment ease your pain? If so you might want to head to Zambaldi beer patio for a “Drink with your dog” class. Every Monday night Doggies and their people meet to brush up on their manners, social skills and learn some tricks. There’s’ learning for the dogs too. (Ba-Dump-Bum) A certified dog trainer helps the doggies stay focused with “four on the floor” which can be tough since pizzas are being delivered to the patio throughout the class. This is the second summer for the program and each class includes a free beer for the doggy moms and dads. Gooood Boy! More Details

Milwaukee: Brewers and Salvation Army team up to feed kids this summer.

For some Milwaukee kids, summer is a time of worry when it comes to where they’ll get food for the day. For the 34th year, the Salvation Army and the Milwaukee brewers will be providing lunches through their “Feed the Kids” summer program.

This year’s program kicks off on Tuesday June 25 at the Tailgate Haus at American Family Field. Since its inception, the Feed the Kids” summer program has provided more that 2,8 million meals to hungry children of Milwaukee County. At the kick off, Brewers staff will prepare 600 lunches that will be delivered to children in 20 neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s north and south sides. Press Release