Stories from around Wisconsin you might have missed.

Caledonia: Farmer Wants A Wife winner finds new love.

Former Farmer Wants a wife contestant Grace Girard went all the way to Colorado to find love. Turns out, the man she was looking for was right in her own backyard. Shortly after being chosen by farmer Brandon Rogers, the couple called it quits. They revealed their split on the reunion show in May. Cupid wasn’t done with Girard who is now romantically linked to Trevor Jung, a transit and mobility director for the City of Racine, as well as a delegate for the DNC. Turns out a white collar fits Girard better than a blue one. Full Story

Madison: U-W Madison researcher develops ice cream that won’t melt.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. Then we scream at ice cream when it starts melting and drips on our shirt. That melting mess might be a thing of the past is a researcher at UW-Madison has anything to say about it. Cameron Wicks is a PhD student in the Department of Food Science and she is working on a new technology that adds naturally occurring compounds to ice cream to prevent it from becoming a drippy disgrace. The secret substances are polyphenols which are found naturally in foods like green tea, blueberries and cranberries and have proven health benefits. Lots of science in this story, but hey, if keeps my ice cream cone from melting. Let’s go! Full Story

LaCrosse: Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge celebrates 100 years.

One of the things Wisconsin is known for is its natural beauty. Preserving that beauty is nothing new. 100 years ago, a group of concerned citizens petitioned Congress to create the largest “wildlife preserve” to protect their favorite Mississippi River backwaters from being drained and turned into farmland. That petition was honored and the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge was founded in 1924. The refuge is home to 306 species of birds, 300+ bald eagle nests, 50% of the world’s canvasback ducks and much more.The refuge stretches 261 miles and protects over 240,000 acres of Mississippi River floodplain. Maybe this year you can become one of the more than 3.7 million annual visitors to visit the refuge. More Details

Sun Prairie: Police warn against use of Gel-Shooters in public spaces.

Toy guns used to be a mainstay of children’s playtime. As time went on realistic looking toy guns were replaced by more brightly colored plastic toys that were almost impossible to be mistaken for a real gun. Now the Sun Prairie Police Department is having an issue with and issuing a warning about a different type of toy gun. Gel-blasters or Orbeez guns have become the bane of Sun Prairie. According to Police Chief Michael Steffes, the gel-blasters, which come in different styles and sizes and resemble Foam pellet or Nerf guns have been the focus of numerous complaints some of which resulted in physical altercations. Steffes added that despite their use as a toy, the gel-blasters are subject to City ordinances and anyone found using them without consent or creating a public disturbance may face consequences. Full Story