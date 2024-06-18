Need a place to cool off during the heat in Milwaukee County? We’ve got you covered:
Milwaukee County Cooling Centers:
- Central Public Library (814 W Wisconsin Ave)
- Repairers of the Breach (1335 W Vliet St)
- Carver Splash Pad (911 W. Brown St.)
- Walker Square Wading Pool (1031 S. 9th St.)
- Tiefenthaler Wading Pool (2501 W. Galena St.)
- East Public Library (2320 N Cramer St)
- Mitchell Park (2200 W. Pierce St.)
- Mitchell Wading Pool (524 S. Layton Blvd.)
- Franklin Square Playfield (2643 N. 13th St.)
- Martin Luther King Public Library — Temporary (2767 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.)
- Mitchell Street Public Library (906 W. Historic Mitchell St.)
- Clarke Square Park (2300 W. Vieau Pl.)
- Gordon Splash Pad (2828 N. Humboldt Blvd.)
- Clinton E. & Bernice K. Rose Senior Center (3045 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.)
- Columbia Playfield (1345 W. Columbia St.)
- Merrill Playfield (461 N. 35th St.)
- Center Street Public Library (2727 W Fond du Lac Ave)
- Moody Splash Pad (2201 W. Auer Ave.)
- Washington Park Senior Center (4420 W Vliet St)
- Bay View Public Library (2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave)
- Enderis Playfield (2938 N. 32nd St.)
- Burnham Playfield (1755 S. 32nd St.)
- Washington Park Public Library (2121 N Sherman Blvd)
- Lucille Berrien Splash Pad (3629 N. 16th St.)
- Modrzejewski Playfield (1020 W. Cleveland St.)
- Green Bay Playfield (3818 N. 8th St.)
- Pulaski Indoor Pool (2701 S. 16th St.)
- Ben Franklin School Playground (2308 W. Nash St.)
- Shorewood Public Library (3920 N Murray Ave)
- Humboldt Wading Pool (3000 South Howell Ave.)
- West Milwaukee Village Centre-Community Center (1345 S 47th St)
- Atkinson Public Library (1960 W Atkinson Ave)
- Ohio Playfield (974 W. Holt Ave.)
- Burbank Playfield (6225 W. Adler St.)
- Holt Playfield (1716 W. Holt Ave.)
- Jacobus Wading Pool (6501 W. Hillside Ln.)
- Emigh Playfield (495 E. Morgan Ave.)
- Southgate Playfield (3350 S. 25th St.)
- Zablocki Public Library (3501 W Oklahoma Ave)
- Tippecanoe Wading Pool (1411 E. Warnimont Ave)
- Schulz Aquatic in Lincoln Park (1301 W. Hampton Ave)
- Tippecanoe Public Library (3912 S Howell Ave)
- Wilson Pool (1601 W. Howard Ave)
- West Allis Senior Center (7001 W National Ave)
- Hales Corners Wading Pool (5765 S. New Berlin Rd.)
- Wedgewood Wading Pool (7201 W. Wedgewood Dr.)
- Cool Waters in Greenfield Park (2028 S. 124th St.)
- Oak Creek Public Library (8040 S 6th St)
- Grobschmidt Senior Center (2424 15th Ave)
- South Milwaukee Public Library (1907 10th Ave)
- Oak Creek Community Center (8580 S Howell Ave.)
- Pulaski-Cudahy Wading Pool (5400 S. Swift Ave.)
- Sheridan Pool (4800 S. Lake Dr.)
- St. Francis Library (4230 S. Nicholson Ave.)
- Whittier School Playground (4382 S. 3rd St.)
- McGovern Park Senior Center (4500 W Custer Ave)
- Custer Playfield (4001 W. Custer Ave.)
- Smith Wading Pool (5462 N. 33rd St.)
- Villard Square Public Library (3310 W Villard Ave)
- Tubman Wading Pool (4750 N. 48 St.)
- Harriet Tubman Park (4750 N. 48th St.)
- Clovernook Playfield (6594 N. Landers St.)
- Capitol Public Library (3969 N 74th St)
- Dineen Splash Pad (6901 W. Vienna Ave.)
- Good Hope Public Library (7715 W. Good Hope Rd)
- Noyes Indoor Pool (8235 W. Good Hope Rd.)
- Lindsay Park (4360 N. 87th St.)
- Madison Splash Pad (9800 W. Glendale Ave.)
- Whitefish Bay Public Library (5420 N Marlborough Dr)
- Cooper Wading Pool (8701 W. Chambers St.)