MILWAUKEE – When Milwaukee County purchased Hillview Hall in April, it was envisioned to be a place where homeless people could receive important resources and get back on their feet. On Thursday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and other state leaders toured the facility to see what the County hopes to accomplish.

Executive Crowley said the Hillview Hall Rehabilitation Project is an opportunity to help Milwaukeeans who need it the most.

“We know that so many people need access to emergency housing, but it’s also about having access to the other programs we provide,” said Executive Crowley. “We want to save money while also providing a stepping stone for individuals who may be on tough times.”

Hillview Hall is the first property to be purchased by Milwaukee County to provide emergency housing to homeless people. Funds to purchase and develop the building come from Wisconsin’s Neighborhood Investment Fund Program. In the near future, Milwaukee County will invest “significant capital” in the property so staff can begin welcoming individuals.

Executive Crowley added this project will support his goal of Milwaukee County being “the healthiest county in the State of Wisconsin”.

Department of Health and Human Services Housing Services Administrator James Mathy helped lead the tour and said Hillview Hall can serve as the stepping stone to something all homeless people want: “They want permanent housing. They want to be in their own apartments as quickly as possible. That is the goal of everything we do here.”

Because Hillview Hall will be run and funded by a local government, Mathy said they won’t face limitations that several other homeless shelters often do.

“We don’t have to have time limits. We don’t have to be worried about the backgrounds of our different clients. We can meet them where they are at. They can stay as long as they want,” Mathy said.

“For two years in a row, Milwaukee was recognized as having the lowest unsheltered homeless population in the entire county,” Executive Crowley said. “We’re still within the top three of communities our size, but that doesn’t mean the work is over. We still have to tackle the issue of homelessness.”

Hillview Hall is located at 1615 S. 22nd Street in Milwaukee.

