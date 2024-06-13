Wisconsin stories you might have missed.

Bonduel: Kwik Trip has a secret diner.

Eating a meal at a gas station might be a foodies worst nightmare, but fans of Kwik Trip know that their food isn’t your ordinary convenient store fare. If you’ve ever wished you could sit down and eat a meal at Kwik Trip, you need to head to Bonduel, home of …wait for it…a secret diner inside a Kwik Trip #621. The Hearty Platter Cafe is tucked behind a corridor lined with chips, day-old bakery treats and and coolers. The sit-down restaurant offer a full menu 24 hours a day according to Milwaukee Record. The menu is loaded with items that are similar but upgrade versions of items you can grab from the Kwikery hot bar section. Store 621 is the only location in the “Kwik Trip System” that employees servers. Full Story

Oshkosh: Expanded youth and family activities added to EAA AirVenture 2024.

EAA AirVenture 2024 is adding a new youth aviation activities area as part of the 71st annual Experimental Aircraft Association’s fly-in convention and air show. The youth aviation center will give young people the opportunity to get a hands-on experience of how aircraft are maintained. They’ll also have the opportunity to talk to pilots and hear their flying stories. Families are also encouraged to visit the Youth Welcome Center to get information on all the family friendly activities happening during the event. EAA AirVenture 2024 runs July 22-28. More Details

Milwaukee: Free “Dads Day” at Milwaukee Zoo.

Still wondering what to do for dad this Father’s Day? How about taking dad to the zoo…for free. That’s right, this Sunday June 16, is Dad’s Day at the Milwuakee Zoo. All dads will receive free admission. You and dad can visit with some animal dads like: greater kudo Hasani and harbor seal daddio Ringo. On father’s Day, the zoo is open from 9:30 am -5pm. All dads love something free. More Details

Madison: Wisconsin Tourism Industry sees record-breaking numbers.

Wisconsinites know how beautiful the state is and how many wonderful things there are to do and see here. According to the state Department of Tourism, the secret is out…again. For the second year in a row, Wisconsin tourism had a record-breaking year, posting a whopping $25 billion in economic impact for 2023. That topped 2022’s number of $23.7 billion. Wisconsin also did very well with the number of overnight visitors with 46 million visitors staying across the state last year. In more good news, the report said that tourism supported 178,000 jobs and all 72 counties experienced an increase in economic impact. Full Story