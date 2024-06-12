GREEN BAY – For the fourth time this year, the First Lady is making a visit to Wisconsin.

Dr. Jill Biden is expected to arrive at 1:00pm Thursday to Green Ba, and will deliver remarks at a political event in the early afternoon.

She then continues on the campaign trail to Minnesota and California.

This is Dr. Biden’s fourth visit to Wisconsin this year, and her second to Green Bay. She made her last stop in Milwaukee for the opening of Festa Italiana two weeks ago.

