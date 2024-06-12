What’s the fallout from the Keith Posley resignation at M.P.S?

How can Milwaukee Public Schools get back on track when it comes to educating the community?

101.7 The Truth’s Sherwin Hughes, host of the popular radio show, The Truth with Sherwin Hughes, sat down with Decision Wisconsin Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi for an in-depth look at the latest troubles facing Wisconsin’s largest public school district, and who can lead the way forward. Hughes recently interviewed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on his show, which airs from 9 – Noon on 101.7 The Truth.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9–10 a.m.