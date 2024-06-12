MILWAUKEE – The City of Festivals needs a beach party.

“ArtBlaze on the Beach,” a series of free beach parties, are coming to Milwaukee this summer, JoyEngine announced Wednesday.

The events (at Bradford Beach and South Shore Beach) will be held on specific Wednesdays in July and August. There will be live music, entertainment, and large artwork.

“We have local artists working on giant sea creatures that will be painted crazy colors,” said Steph Salvia, Joy Engine Executive Director. “We’re talking 45-foot tentacles.”

Wednesday, July 10th; 3:30-10 p.m. at Bradford Beach

Trapper Schoepp, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Roxie Beane, 5-6:15 p.m.

Hip-hop by Your Move MKE, 6:30-7 p.m.

Wave Chapelle, 7:15-8 p.m.

Live DJ sets by DJ D-On, DJ Shortstyle, and DJ E Rich with a complimentary “choose your DJ” silent disco for up to 200 people, 8-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31st; 3:30-10 p.m. at South Shore Beach

Lil Rev, 3:30-5 p.m.

An open session with MKE Yoga Social, 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Tigera Band, 6:15-7:45 p.m.

Karlies Kelly “How to Salsa,” 7:45-8:15 p.m.

De La Buena, 8:45-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7th; 3:30-10 p.m. at South Shore Beach

The Kid Boogie Down with DJ Lukewarm, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Hale o Malo, 5-6 p.m.

Undercover Organism, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Urban Empress, 8:15-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21st; 3:30-10 p.m. at Bradford Beach

For the ultimate sandcastle experience, visitors may join internationally acclaimed sand sculptor Ted Siebert in constructing a giant sea creature.

Girls Rock Showcase, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

An open session with MKE Yoga Social, 4:45-5:45 p.m.

DJ Kenny Perez, 6-6:30 p.m.

Gego y Nony, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Sparkle and Burn Fire Show, 7:45-8:15 p.m.

DJ Shawna 8:30-9:30 p.m.

ArtBlaze is supported by Milwaukee County Parks, Milwaukee County Parks Foundation, Visit Milwaukee, Molson Coors, Knight Barry Foundation, Gruber Law, Herb Kohl Philanthropies, Bader Philanthropies, TKWA, Robertson Ryan, Catalyst Construction, Astor Street Foundation, Berghammer Construction and the Fund for Lake Michigan.

For more info, please visit: joyengine.org

