MILWAUKEE — Chief Petty Officer Pete Lagosh, a U.S. Navy sailor from Wisconsin who went to school in Cudahy, passed away during training aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville last week.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy confirmed to 620 WTMJ that Chief Petty Officer Lagosh passed away on June 4, 2024. He was “in an on-duty status and enrolled in the Navy’s Surface Rescue Swimmer School (SRSS) Category II refresher course,” they told WTMJ.
The circumstances surrounding his death are currently being investigated by NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service). However, specific details regarding how he died remain unclear at this stage of the process.
“We offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and shipmates of the Sailor during this difficult time. Grief counseling services and support are available through the appropriate chains of command and through chaplains,” the Navy spokesperson said.
Chief Petty Officer Pete Lagosh first enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February of 2007 and reached his current rank in August of 2020. Below is a list of his awards and decorations, as provided by Navy officials:
- Naval Aircrewman
- Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist
- Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (2)
- Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3)
- Army Achievement Medal
- Navy “E” Ribbon (5)
- Good Conduct Medal (3)
- National Defense Service Medal
- Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
As per Navy officials, his tours included stops in Richmond, Va., Pensacola, Fla., Norfolk, Va., Virginia Beach, Va., Coronado, Calif. and Great Lakes, Ill.
A GoFundMe campaign has been organized on behalf of his family to help with living expenses, housing, childcare and education. If you’re interested in contributing to the campaign or learning more, click here.
