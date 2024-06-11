Stories you might have missed form around Wisconsin.

Ashwaubenon: Tandem bike riding couple writes book.

A true test of a marriage is spending lots of time together. Tracy and Peter Flucke of Ashwaubenon test the strength of their marriage from atop a tandem bike. The couple is not only close on their bike, they are business partners and co-authors. The Fluckes have biked across the US three times and have written two books based on their tandem riding adventures. They also operate a bicycling, pedestrian safety and infrastructure consulting firm. The couple told Wisconsin Public radio that they are currently in the midst of a ride from Brown County to New York City. Full Story

Wausau: The Penguin Project gives participants with special-needs theater experience.

Wausau will soon get to experience a very unique theater experience. The Penguin Project, which empowers young people with special needs through song, dance and theater will be mounting their next performance starting June 13. The project pairs actors with special needs aged 8-22 called “Penguins” with mentors who help them with their lines, the songs and choreography. There efforts culminate in an annual production. WPR reports that this year’s production of “Shrek the Musical, Jr.” will be performed at Wausau East High School, and run from June 13-16. More Details

Superior: Porchfest celebrates Make Music Day.

Make Music Day is a celebration held in 120 countries including many towns in Wisconsin. Celebrations feature free concerts in parks, plazas and other public places. Superior takes their love of music to the next level. June 21 (Make Music Day) also kicks off Porchfest in Superior. Porchfest is a grassroots series of performances organized by neighborhoods, musicians and attendees to celebrate music throughout the season. The concerts will run every Thursday through September…and it’s FREE. More Details

Green Bay: Packers announce details for Family Night at Lambeau Field.

If you can’t wait until the regular season to get a look at the Packers, then mark your calendars for August 3 and plan a trip to Lambeau Field. Details for the annual Green Bay Packers Family Night were released by the team today. The family friendly event features a game-like atmosphere, thundersticks give-away, use of the video boards, and game day music. The evening will be capped off with fireworks. A new kid-friendly concession menu is planned as well. Go Pack Go! Full Story