MILWAUKEE- Two Milwaukee Police Officers, three children and an adult male are among those hurt in a two vehicle accident.

Milwaukee Police say officers were pursuing a vehicle on the city’s north-west side Monday afternoon when that squad car was struck by another vehicle. The squad was pushed up onto the curb near 70th and Congress & struck a tree.

The striking vehicle was driven by a 57 year old man. The children in that car were ages 12, 7 & 6. All four were hurt in the crash but are expected to survive. Milwaukee Police have not identified the officers involved but say they are a 30 and a 31 year old male.

The striking vehicle was not the subject of the pursuit by MPD. The vehicle and driver are still at large.