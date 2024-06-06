Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Menomonee Falls: Wisconsin bakery continues holding Pride Month fundraisers despite backlash.

When it comes to standing up for what you believe, some people take the cake. The owners of a bakery in Menomonee Falls received angry calls, social media posts and even attacks by a Village Trustee over a fundraiser to benefit Courage MKE and organization that provides housing for queer youth. Batter & Mac had planned a Drag Queen story hour which drew the ire of some so much that the owners pulled social media posts. They had the event anyway and once word got out about the ugly comments, support grew, the bakery scheduled more events and so far they have raised more than $7,000. Full Story

Buena Vista: The future of Wisconsin Prairie Chickens focus of solar farm debate.

Why might the Wisconsin Prairie Chicken have to cross the road? That’s one of the issues at the heart of a debate between the expansion of green-power facilities and protecting wildlife. The proposed Vista Sands Solar Farm would cover over 6,000 acres impacting Buena Vista, grant and Plover. Controversy arose because a lot of the development would run along the Buena Vista State Wildlife area which is home to the largest remaining population of greater prairie chickens, a state threatened species, impacting the prairie chicken’s breeding sites. Full Story

Lac du Flambeau: Tensions high over dispute between town and tribe continue.

None of us want people on our property. That is at the heart of ongoing tensions between the town of Lac du Flambeau and members of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. In what has become a decades long issue and the cause of multiple lawsuits going back and forth, the town and the Tribe are at issue over expired easements on town roads that were never renewed. Currently the town is paying the Tribe monthly rent on the property and if the dispute isn’t steeld soon, it will likely be decided in Federal Court. Full Story

Middleton: Middleton to hold their first Pride Event.

For the first time, the city of Middleton is holding a community-led LGBTQ+ Pride event on Saturday June 8. The free event, known a s “Middleton Pride” will take place on Stone Horse Green from 12-4 and is open to all ages. The event hopes to celebrate the diverse identities of the LGBTQ+ community. It will feature an LGBTQ+ chorus, a DJ, Drag Queens and more. Happy Pride! More Details