MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport makes it easier for travelers to get through the lines and checkpoints.

Eligible travelers can now enroll in TSA PreCheck without an appointment. TSA PreCheck is the expedited passenger screening program for airport travelers to enhance aviation security.

Eligible adult U.S. citizens can enroll by visiting any CLEAR kiosk at MKE. CLEAR kiosks verify traveler information using biometric technology.

“CLEAR’s ability to process TSA PreCheck enrollments is a game changer. We can now offer this service every day on an ongoing basis, rather than the mobile enrollment events that were held a few weeks per year,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “It’s now easier than ever to apply for TSA PreCheck and speed your way through the security checkpoint at airports nationwide.”

While appointments aren’t necessary for the process, interested applicants are encouraged to pre-enrolling online here. Applicants need a valid U.S. passport or a valid government-issued photo ID and a document that meets citizenship requirements. The full list of accepted identification documents can be found here.

The cost for a 5-year TSA PreCheck® membership is $77.95. A bundle including CLEAR Plus membership and TSA PreCheck is available for $199.95.

Once approved, travelers receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) that can be added to airline reservations to receive the TSA PreCheck when traveling.

MKE is one of just 13 airports nationwide offering TSA PreCheck enrollment via CLEAR.