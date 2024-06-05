EAU CLAIRE – Police were searching for a brisket bandit earlier this week. Surveillance video captured a man stealing a piece of meat from a smoker over the weekend. UPDATE: Police know the name of the man and believe he is homeless, the police report said.

“The suspect entered the victim’s back yard, licked their fingers, and made a clean getaway with 12 pounds of smoked deliciousness,” ECPD posted on its Facebook Page.

In the video, the suspect can be seen tasting the meat before leaving with it. Getting a quick taste made sense to ESPN Wisconsin’s Mark Tauscher.

“If you’re going to steal a brisket, you don’t want it to be rubbery,” Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “You have to take a dabble, because the last thing you want to do is steal a rubbery brisket.”

“If you recognize this meat thief, please contact our non-emergency line or submit a tip to crime-stoppers,” police said in the FB post said.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

MORE FROM WIS. MORNING NEWS: What’s next for Act 10?