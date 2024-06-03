UPDATE 6/3/24 at 7:10am – The crash has been cleared and all lanes have re-opened.

MILWAUKEE – A WTMJ Johnson & Son’s Paving Time-Saver Traffic Alert: the two left lanes on I43/94 northbound at National Avenue are closed due to a crash.

The crash appears to involve multiple vehicles, and a schoolbus is on the side of the freeway. There’s no word yet on whether there are any children on the bus, or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Heavy backups are extending south right now to near Howard Avenue.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.