UPDATE on 6/3/2024 at 7:22pm: The Tornado Warning for Walworth and Jefferson counties has been cancelled by the National Weather Service.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for Walworth, Waukesha, and Jefferson counties until 7:30pm.

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Walworth and Jefferson Counties until 7:30pm.

At 7:08pm, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fort Atkinson, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Tornado Warning including Whitewater WI, Fort Atkinson WI and Jefferson WI until 7:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YLKuASPMK4 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 4, 2024

Impact includes flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect for Walworth, Waukesha, and Jefferson counties until 7:30pm.