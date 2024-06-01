MILWAUKEE – From July 15th-18th the Republican National Convention will engulf downtown Milwaukee. When thousands of visitors will be in downtown Milwaukee, guns will be legally allowed within the proposed ‘soft’ security zone for the convention; per Wisconsin law.

Milwaukee City Attorney Evan Goyke told WTMJ it would be difficult for the Common Council to restrict guns in the area even if they wanted to.

“State statute precludes local government from regulating firearm possession beyond what is regulated in state statute,” Goyke said. “Every local unit of government, including the City of Milwaukee is preempted, or precluded from, additional regulations beyond state statute.”

Wisconsin law allows for carrying a concealed weapon with proper licensing, but prohibits the sale, transportation, use or possession of fully automatic weapons.

Jeff Flemming, Director of Communications for Mayor Cavalier Johnson, issued the following statement on guns being permitted within the RNC security perimeter:

This is really a broader issue than just a convention matter. State law ties the hands of local government when it comes to reasonable restrictions on firearms. It would certainly have been our preference to keep guns out of the demonstration area. Jeff Flemming

When it comes down to the specifics of where an individual can and cannot have a firearm, Goyke said restrictions will change depending on the location.

“There are areas of the city near the restricted, hard security zone …. state law is going to control parts of the city (that are) not in that hard perimeter.”

The proposed security zone for the RNC. Credit: City of Milwaukee.

Goyke said security will tighten in certain areas of the perimeter, and restrictions will be similar to an event like a concert.

“Listeners can think of that as going into a sporting arena or a theater. (When) entering into this ticketed event, past the perimeter, the rules will be different.”

