WISCONSIN DELLS – America’s tallest waterslide now resides in The Dells. It’s called The Rise of Icarus at Mt. Olympus Water Park.

“This is a huge deal because of the (ride’s) height and its terrifying nature,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel joked to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News.

Nickel’s son was one of the first to ride The Rise of Icarus.