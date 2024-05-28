Wisconsin Stories you might have missed

Milwaukee: Stinky Corpse Flower in Bloom for 24 hours today.

Roadkill. Rotting flesh. A cat’s litterbox. All of these less-than-pleasant terms have been used to describe the overwhelming scent emitted by Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the “corpse flower.” Still, each time the rare flower blooms at Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Horticulture Conservatory domes, people flock to get a whiff. Corpse flowers only bloom once every eight years or so for about 24 to 48 hours before collapsing. The Domes have extended their hours today to give more people a chance to witness the flower; they’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 8 pm. Full Story

Oshkosh: Miss Wisconsin 2024 contest is almost here.

The reigning Miss Oshkosh is set to take the stage against 29 other contestants at the Alberta Kimball Auditorium next month for the right to be crowned the next Miss Wisconsin — and then represent the state at Miss America. The competition is slated for June 19-22 in the auditorium at Oshkosh West High School, 375 N. Eagle St., and will feature Miss Wisconsin 2023 Lila Szyryj and Miss Wisconsin’s Teen 2023 Trinity Horstman. More Details

LaCrosse: New program aims to save reusable household items from landfills

When futons, microwaves and rugs line curbs near colleges and universities, Wisconsinites know it’s campus move-out season. This year, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region created a dumpster diversion program, which prevented furniture and other reusable household items from going to landfills. About 18,000 pounds — that’s 9 short tons — were diverted from the landfill. Full story