SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN – More rain and storms were expected on Tuesday afternoon.

“I think the primary threat will be hail,” Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “(The storms will be) scattered. We’re definitely not looking at a massive severe weather outbreak (on Tuesday). However, there have been similar set ups, that have turned into severe thunderstorm warnings.”

WTMJ 5-day Forecast

TUESDAY: Widespread Afternoon Showers/Thunderstorms

High: 66

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Evening Storms Ending

Low: 52

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny

High: 63 Lake, 66 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65 Lake, 70 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake, 74 Inland

SATURDAY: Slight AM Shower Chance

High: 72