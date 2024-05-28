SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN – More rain and storms were expected on Tuesday afternoon.
“I think the primary threat will be hail,” Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “(The storms will be) scattered. We’re definitely not looking at a massive severe weather outbreak (on Tuesday). However, there have been similar set ups, that have turned into severe thunderstorm warnings.”
WTMJ 5-day Forecast
TUESDAY: Widespread Afternoon Showers/Thunderstorms
High: 66
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Evening Storms Ending
Low: 52
Wind: N 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny
High: 63 Lake, 66 Inland
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 65 Lake, 70 Inland
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 70 Lake, 74 Inland
SATURDAY: Slight AM Shower Chance
High: 72