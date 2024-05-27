MILWAUKEE – There are few groups more ruthless than a scorned sports fanbase, as former Milwaukee Brewers Manager Craig Counsell learned the hard way when met with a harmony of boos as his tribute video played on the big board at American Family Field on Monday afternoon.

No love for Craig Counsell… the Brew Crew does NOT mess around! #ThisIsMyCrew (via @Dom_Cotroneo) pic.twitter.com/DUVVrmpUo9 — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) May 27, 2024

Counsell, 53, spent 18 years working with the Brewers throughout his career as a player, front-office teammate and eventually Manager. His decision to leave Milwaukee for a role with their bitter NL Central rival Chicago Cubs did not sit well with the fanbase — a sentiment Counsell addressed head-on in his pre-game media availability on Memorial Day 2024.

“You’re a fan and you get to feel how you wanna feel… You’re entitled to that as a fan,” Counsell said. “Cheer, boo, whatever, man. Just have a good time. It’s Memorial Day, you don’t have to go to work today, let’s all have a good time.”

Despite losing their Manager to their rival, the Milwaukee Brewers remain atop the NL Central with a 30-22 record entering Monday’s contest vs. Chicago. Entering the game, Milwaukee held a 3.5-game lead over Chicago for that top seed. Milwaukee has won the NL Central in two of the last three seasons.

Much of the team’s success can be credited to Manager Pat Murphy, who was promoted from his assistant role when Counsell left Milwaukee. The two maintain a strong relationship despite the business decision with their relationship rooted in Murphy’s days coaching Counsell at Notre Dame.

The Cubs visit the Brewers today for the first time since Craig Counsell switched teams…#ThisisMyCrew pic.twitter.com/9g9EKbfQGf — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) May 27, 2024

