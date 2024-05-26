UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed that Millies “has been located and is safe.”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for assistance in finding critically missing 21-year-old Evan P Millies. He was last seen Saturday near 29th and Scott Street around 11pm.

Millies is described as a white male, 5 foot 9, 185 pounds, medium build with brown hair, blue eyes, and a full black beard. He was last seen wearing a white and brown Nike windbreaker with white and brown Nike track pants, and black boots.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 2 at 414-935-7222.