MILWAUKEE — This week, we learned how to quickly identify early signs of stroke with Dr. John Raymond, President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

According to the CDC, in 2021, stroke was responsible for 1 in 6 deaths from cardiovascular disease. Dr. Raymond shared why this is significant, “Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death In the US. About 800,000 new strokes are reported every year in America. That means that every 40 seconds, someone in the United States is having a stroke.

We usually think of strokes as something that happens to people over the age of 65, but strokes can happen to anyone. Raymond says, “in fact, 20% of strokes occur in people between the ages of 25 and 55.”

Dr. Raymond adds the importance of recognizing and treating strokes as soon as possible “is critical for achieving the best possible outcomes. Most importantly, the patient needs to know that they are having a stroke. Our listeners are encouraged to know about the mnemonic, BEFAST. B is for balance. E is for eyes. If you have loss of balance or dizziness, or visual difficulties, those could be signs of stroke. F means face, A means arms, S means speech, and T means time to call 911 immediately. There is not a minute to waste when it comes to recognizing and treating strokes.”

He shared what happens after the stroke patients makes it to the emergency department. “The emergency department quickly assesses whether a stroke is happening, and then orders special x-rays to determine whether the type of stroke is due to bleeding in or around the brain, also called a hemorrhagic stroke, or to a blockage of one of the arteries that supply blood to the brain, called an ischemic stroke.”

“About 87% of strokes are due to a blockage, but it is critical to rule out a hemorrhagic stroke,” Raymond says. “The treatment of the two types of stroke are different. A brain bleed, or a red stroke, caused by a ruptured or leaking blood vessel, may require surgery to stop the bleeding and relieve pressure on the brain. A stroke cause by a blockage of an artery, a so-called white stroke requires removing the blockage, either with clot busting drugs or surgery.”

There is also a saying that says “Time Is Brain”.

“When a stroke occurs, we have a short time window to begin treatment. If you can be treated within that time frame, there’s a good chance the blood vessels involved can be repaired before permanent damage occurs. The problem is that the longer a stroke remains untreated, the greater the likelihood of brain damage. Once brain tissue has been damaged, you run the risk of that injury being permanent.”

Dr. Raymond joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News every Tuesday at 4:45p.m. for the Milwaukee Health Briefing.