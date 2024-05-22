MILWAUKEE – Tuesday night’s severe weather prompted local news outlets to break into programming. Newsradio WTMJ also cut into Brewers coverage with severe weather updates.

The decision to break into programming often leaves some viewers (or listeners) frustrated.

“Wish me luck, NBC’s The Voice finale will be on right when the storms will hit,” Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky joked on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. Niz was right. He had to break-in on Tuesday night. Some viewers were not happy.

“There were a number of people upset (about the live coverage),” Vince Vitrano said Wednesday.

Vitrano read an email that said: “Please get off the air so we can watch (what we want). We have sirens, radio alerts, and our own eyes and ears. This is Wisconsin, for Pete’s Sake. Enough already!”

Vitrano’s co-host, Erik Bilstad, could understand the frustration, but he reminded “the intent is not to disrupt someone’s viewing but to prevent someone from getting hurt (or killed). We knew these storms were destructive.”

