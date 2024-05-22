Many Wisconsin residents woke up to damage and power outages on Wednesday morning, following a severe weather outbreak late Tuesday.

“We had a 74 mph wind gust recorded in Belleville in Dane County,” Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brendan Johnson told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Wednesday. “There were 60 mph gusts in Dane County and Dodge County. There was more damage across south west and south central Wisconsin.”

Crews will be out on Wednesday to confirm if any tornados touched down, Johnson said.

“We will get a better look at what the damage looks like.”

As of 9:45am, there were around 38,000 customers without power across the state:

The National Weather Service has so far only confirmed one tornado from the outbreak west of Wausau, which was reportedly moving at speeds of 80 miles per hour along the leading edge of the storms.

Damage reports in Southeast Wisconsin are primary downed trees and power lines. Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brendan Johnson reports an 18-inch diameter tree was snapped near Waukesha.

Damage reports from Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak. Blue dots indicate reports of wind damage, while green dots indicate hail damage. Image Credit: National Weather Service

In Madison, the school district has canceled classes for today, citing dangerous conditions in the wake of Tuesday’s severe weather.

Milwaukee Lutheran High School on the city’s northwest side is also closed today due to a power outage during last night’s storms. The district tells WTMJ that while power has since been restored at the school, the decision to close was made while power was still out in order to prevent confusion for parents.