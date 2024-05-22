Wisconsin stories you might have missed

Verona: Access Ability Wisconsin continues push to provide all-terrain wheelchairs statewide

Access Ability Wisconsin, a nonprofit formed to provide opportunities for individuals with mobility challenges to enjoy nature and outdoor recreational experiences. Its motto is “Outdoors Access 4 All.” The group is working with partners to purchase and place all-terrain wheelchairs in each county of Wisconsin. As of this spring it reached 32. Read the whole story.

Norwalk: Manure spill causes fish death

A manure spill from a dairy farm in Monroe County caused a fish kill. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the spill Tuesday. A statement from the agency said the spill was discovered last week and began with a mechanical failure in a manure transfer system. The spill began east of Norwalk and south of State Highway 71. Get the whole story.

LaCrosse: UW-Lacrosse launches new Mississippi River research vessel

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse launched a new research vessel this week to expand scientific study of the Mississippi River. The Research Vessel Prairie Springs was christened during a celebration at Riverside Park in downtown La Crosse on Tuesday. Read More