MILWAUKEE — Battalion Chief Jeremy Starr of the Milwaukee Fire Department is a decorated United States Marine Corps Veteran and is still active in the Reserves. He believes his military training and experience have real-life implications for the work he does every day for the Milwaukee Fire Department.

His Chief, Aaron Lipski, agrees, telling WTMJ that, “Chief Starr has taken on all of his roles and pushed through the ever-changing demands of a fire professional with the upright bearing of a true leader.”

In his career, Starr has served as a member of the Heavy Rescue Company and the North Side Rescue Company 2, both of which focus on highly technical and specialized rescues. He is also presently a leader on the Republican National Convention Planning Team, which takes place in July in Milwaukee.

Starr is married and the father of three children.

For his exemplary work in all facets of his work, Milwaukee Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Starr is one of our five Salute to Service Honorees for 2024.

Scaffidi Salute to Service 2024 is presented by WaterStone Bank and is also sponsored by Outdoor Living Unlimited.