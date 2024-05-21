MILWAUKEE – A family is safe this morning after a vacant home caught fire overnight on Milwaukee’s north side near 1st and Concordia and spread to their home.

Milwaukee Fire Battalion Chief Brian McNulty says no one from the family in the occupied home was injured, but they are displaced from their house.

The family tells our partners at TMJ4 News this is the second time a fire in the adjacent vacant house has impacted their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

