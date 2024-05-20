UPDATE at 3:49pm on 5/20/2024: The Severe Thunderstorm Watch only remains in effect for Dodge County until 5:00p.m.

UPDATE at 2:38PM on 5/20/2024: The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is a cancelled for Walworth and Jefferson counties. It remains in effect for Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Dodge, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties until 5:00 p.m.

SULLIVAN – A WTMJ Fleet Farm Storm Team Alert: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties in Southeast Wisconsin until 5:00pm:

Dodge

Jefferson

Kenosha

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Racine

Walworth

Waukesha

