MILWAUKEE — Eight baby peregrine falcon chicks have hatched so far this season at We Energies and Wisconsin Power Service (WPS) power plants across Southeastern Wisconsin.

A peregrine falcon with 3 chicks. Image courtesy of We Energies.

Two new eggs were laid recently at the Weston Power Plant, bringing the current total of expected chicks to 13. More eggs could be laid soon, with all expected to hatch within the next month.

Weston Power Plant peregrine falcon camera

All these baby birds will need names, and this year’s theme for the birds honors Olympic medalists with Wisconsin ties. Over 10,000 votes were cast, and the top name selected honors a five-time Olympic gold medalist Bonnie Blair: “Birdie Blair”.

The rest of the top five names selected include:

“Hero” in honor of Wisconsin’s Special Olympics athletes

“Warrior” in honor of Wisconsin’s Paralympic athletes

“Trapper” in honor of sportshooter and Waterford native Madelynn Bernau

“Fitz” in honor of Casey FitzRandolph of Verona who won gold in speedskating at the 2002 Winter Games.

The peregrine falcon nest boxes started in the early 1990s, with over 400 falcons hatching since then.