UPDATE 12:25 P.M. on 5/16/2024: Vice President Harris speaks in a moderated conversation with comedian DL Hughley:

Vice President Harris speaking with comedian DL Hughley in downtown Milwaukee.

UPDATE 9:45 A.M. on 5-16-2024: Vice President Harris has accepted on offer from CBS to participate in a vice-presidential debate. The proposed dates for the debate are July 23 or Aug. 13, according to the Biden-Harris campaign. Former President Trump, and front-runner for the Republican Presidential Nomination, has not yet picked a running mate for this election.

MILWAUKEE – Vice President Kamala Harris will make her fourth visit to Wisconsin this year on Thursday. The White House has announced that the vice president will be landing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport shortly after 11 a.m.

She will then participate in a moderated conversation with comedian, radio show host, and author DL Hughley as part of her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour. The White House has not announced the location that this will take place at, but said it will begin at 12:40 p.m. and will be livestreamed online.

Harris’ visit comes after President Joe Biden’s stop in Sturtevant last week, where Microsoft announced a $3.3 billion A.I. data center that will be constructed in Racine County. She has not visited Milwaukee yet in 2024, stopping in La Crosse, Madison, and Big Bend so far.

Similar to Biden, Harris will leave Milwaukee and fly to Chicago after her talk with Hughley, where she will participate in a campaign event. Expect freeway closures and disruptions due to her presence. WTMJ’s Adam Roberts will be in attendance at the vice president’s talk and will have all the details from the VP’s visit.

