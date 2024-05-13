MILWAUKEE – Cyclists will shuttle the official 2025 draft football to Green Bay Tuesday after the “handoff” from Michigan to Wisconsin via the Lake Express Ferry. Green Bay Packers Director of Public Affairs, Aaron Popkey told WTMJ they wanted to include Milwaukee, “…thought it would be a fun way to do it with the Lake Express Ferry. A lot of people are going to be rolling through Wisconsin as they make their way to the draft next April.”

Wisconsin takes the handoff from Michigan, where Detroit served as most recent host of the draft last month. “We thought with the two states adjacent to each other or near each other to do it in this fashion,” Popkey told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Monday. He points out Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been, and will continue to help Green Bay and Wisconsin plan for a massive influx of visitors. The 2025 Draft next spring will be the largest event ever staged in Green Bay. “It’ll be a big sea of people as you saw in Detroit,” Popkey said. “We envision that around Lambeau Field, but we’ll use the Resch Complex to the east of Lambeau, Lambeau itself, and then Title Town to the west.”

The ceremonial draft football is scheduled to arrive with the Lake Express in Milwaukee at 11:15 Tuesday morning. Cyclists will then bike the ball up to Green Bay for a Tuesday evening event, culminating in the starting of the countdown clock. That Packers are branding it, “Pedal to the Draft.”

The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26.

