MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Jeremy Malone of Milwaukee, 34, after he was found driving drunk with a minor in the vehicle. Malone was the subject of a traffic stop after a trooper noticed his vehicle’s windows were excessively tinted and the registration sticker was expired.

The trooper noticed an odor of marijuana and other signs of being impaired while conducting field sobriety tests. Malone taken to a hospital to have his blood drawn and receive a drug recognition evaluation. He was then booked in jail without incident.

After his car was searched, Malone was cited for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense with a passenger under 16, Possession of THC, Bail Jumping, Operating While Suspended, Operating Without Proof of Insurance, and non-registration of a vehicle. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department assisted on the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol did not release information about the passenger such as exact age, name, or reason for being in the vehicle.