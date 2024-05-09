MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing teen and her young daughter.

Aurora Sandoval and her child Athena were last in contact with a Youth Specialist May 6th at 3:40PM in the area of the N. 44th Street and Townsend on Milwaukee’s north side.

Aurora is a 17-year-old Hispanic female, standing around 5’4” tall, weighing around 170lbs, with black hair with blue streaks and bangs. She has brown eyes, and a mole by her nose and a mole on her cheek (near her chin). Aurora was wearing a black hooded jacket, black shirt, and black shoes.

Athena is a Hispanic five-month-old female, with dark hair.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.