MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will have to manage without three core members of their team — Manager Pat Murphy, pitcher Freddy Peralta and pitcher Abner Uribe — as the MLB hands out suspensions for the bench-clearing brawl in the Brewers’ 8-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Bally Sports Wisconsin Reporter & frequent WTMJ guest Sophia Minnaert reports that Murphy will be suspended for two games, Peralta is out for five games and Uribe is out for six games. Both players are expected to appeal their respective suspensions with the league office.

Rays outfielder Jose Siri grounded out against Uribe early in the eighth inning, leading to a verbal exchange near first base. It remains unclear what was said, but the situation escalated when Uribe threw a punch at Siri while an umpire struggled to keep them separated.

This came after sixth-inning ejections for both Peralta and Murphy after the former hit Siri with a pitch with a 3-0 count. Peralta, who was ejected for the first time in his career, remained adamant that this was not an intentional act and that he had never purposefully thrown a pitch at another player.

Murphy was ejected in two consecutive games — the first time, during Monday night’s 1-0 loss to the Rays in which Murphy expressed his frustration with a questionable call that had major ramifications on the outcome of the game.

Siri has been suspended for only three games despite his undeniable role in Tuesday night’s altercation.

