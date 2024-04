MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help finding a car involved in a hit-and-run on Milwaukee’s north side on Tuesday, April 23 around 3pm.

A white 2022 or newer Honda Civic hit a pedestrian while traveling north on N Teutonia Ave from W Villard Ave.

The vehicle appears to have tinted windows and black rims, and may have damage to the driver’s side hood and/or windshield.

White Honda Civic involved in hit-and-run on April 23. Image provided by Milwaukee Police.

Anyone with information please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.