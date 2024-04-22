What does it take to host a national political convention and is the City of Milwaukee ready for primetime?

What will a Trump/MAGA led RNC look and sound like?

Local journalists Charles Benson from TMJ4 and Mark Kass, formerly of the Milwaukee Business Journal, take you inside the planning and preparation for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Benson, who has covered politics for more than 30 years, and Kass, who has led the Milwaukee Business Journal for more than a decade, share their thoughts with host Steve Scaffidi on Milwaukee’s soon-to-be moment in the political spotlight.

The Decision Wisconsin podcast is your best source for election coverage and insider access to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Steve Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour, which airs from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday on 620 WTMJ.