MILWAUKEE — 12 people across seven states, including one in Wisconsin, are dealing with the ramifications of a Salmonella outbreak linked to fresh basil sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores across the U.S., as confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

This basil is branded under the ‘Infinite Herbs’ line in 2.5 oz containers confirmed to be sold at Trader Joe’s locations in 29 different states. Wisconsin health officials say that Trader Joe’s locations across the country, including in America’s Dairyland, have begun or finished pulling this basil off the shelves.

Health authorities suggest that anyone who purchased this basil throws it away as soon as possible. If you’re experiencing symptoms consistent with salmonella, you’re urged to contact your doctor or a trusted medical professional at your earliest convenience.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever and vomiting, authorities say.