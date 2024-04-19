MILWAUKEE – One person is dead and seven others injured after a crash between a car and a Milwaukee County Transit System bus overnight.

Milwaukee Police say at approximately 11:52 p.m., the car was traveling west on Capitol Drive at a high rate of speed, disregarded a red light and collided with the bus at 35th Street.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene. The car had two passengers inside, a 28-year-old and 27-year-oold, both of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment. The bus driver and two passengers aboard were also taken to the hospital; two other passengers were treated on scene.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

