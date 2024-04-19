MILWAUKEE — An Urban Forestry Grant totaling to $12 million is coming for Milwaukee through the USDA Forest Service using funds from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other local leaders celebrated the grant. Mayor Johnson says the city will use the money to prune 19,000 trees, plant over 5,800 new trees, and remove over 2,500 stumps all over the city. Mayor Johnson says it will have ripple effects on a citizen’s day to day: “We’re redesigning our streets and neighborhoods and making them safer for everybody.”

The Biden Administration was represented for the announcement as well. Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez received a tour of a street receiving pruning efforts. Perez said forestry management is crucial to President Biden’s efforts to combat climate change.

“We’re here to talk about tree canopies, which are a critical component to the broader strategy to combat climate change, and combat the all-too-many issues of environmental injustice.”

Along with controlling temperatures, Milwaukee Department of Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke said a well maintained tree canopy can save residents money: “It provides shade,” said Commissioner Kruschke. “Not everyone in this community has heat or air conditioning, so to provide that shading opportunity for the roads is fantastic.”

Commissioner Kruschke went on to describe how a tree canopy will manage storm water and help reservoirs keep from overflowing.

Outside of a financial, or overall physical, advantage some are excited about the medicinal support that trees can bring. Yesi Perez is a member of community health center Sixteenth Street Clinic.

Perez says she hopes this creates a healthier community: “It’s going to continue our engagement and education on the importance of green space,” said Perez. “A tree canopy is going to give us that access to nature. …That’s going to improve our air quality which has amazing health impacts.”

With the funds on the way, Mayor Johnson says they now need the workers to make it happen.

“This will create 53 new forestry jobs right here in Milwaukee. That’s good news.”