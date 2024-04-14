DANE COUNTY, Wis – The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network is searching for Lourdes Pezua McCartney. She is a 69-year-old woman, weighing 150 pounds and 5’5.

McCartney was last seen in Verona, Wisconsin, on Friday, April 12th. She was last heard from on Saturday, April 13th, around 5 PM.

Lourdes’ car. Credit: Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

McCartney is likely driving a blue Audi Q5 that has damage to the front driver and passenger side. McCartney may be confused.

