DANE COUNTY, Wis – The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network is searching for Lourdes Pezua McCartney. She is a 69-year-old woman, weighing 150 pounds and 5’5.
McCartney was last seen in Verona, Wisconsin, on Friday, April 12th. She was last heard from on Saturday, April 13th, around 5 PM.
McCartney is likely driving a blue Audi Q5 that has damage to the front driver and passenger side. McCartney may be confused.
TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:
- Peeps Power! Get Inspired by Sugary Art at the Racine Art Museum
- Suspected foul play death in Iowa leads to deadly standoff in Dane County
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has an injured left soleus — what does that mean?
- Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley not seeking re-election, ending tenure in July 2025
- Milwaukee authorities: Severed leg belonged to missing woman, no more victims or suspects expected
READ: Is Yeli back? Turang’s quantum leap & An Underrated Defender | Dom’s In-Season Brewers Notebook