GREENFIELD, Wis – It may be the only marketing tool from Oscar Mayer that plays second-fiddle to their iconic jingle. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make multiple stops across Southeast Wisconsin from Friday, April 12th to Monday, April 15th. Their first stop in front of the Greenfield Sendiks drew a diverse crowd.

Ann Kerr is an Oscar Mayer employee who regularly works on the Wienermobile. As a ‘Hotdogger’, she says most people love the feeling of nostalgia the Wienermobile evokes: “It hit the road in 1936, most people have some kind of memory associated with it. It’s really nostalgic for a lot of people.”

Kerr went on to say she had driven up and down the Pacific Coast Highway in the Wienermobile. She had even been as far as Puerto Rico. Having grown up in Madison, Kerr said it felt good to be back home with the Wienermobile.

As a Greenfield resident, Dave Hoppey said he had many memories of the Wienermobile making appearances at the Wisconsin State Fair: “I grew up with this thing and its the same thing. It’s nice seeing something from your past.”

One woman brought her 82 year old husband, who moves around in a wheelchair, to see the Wienermobile simply because she thought it would make him smile.

A majority of the crowd were parents and grandparents with young kids who were eager to see the inside of the Wienermobile and get an iconic Weenie Whistle.

The following events are listed below:

Date: Fri, Apr 12, 2024

Time: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Event: Sendik’s Franklin

Address: 5200 W Rawson Ave, Franklin, WI 53132

Date: Sat, Apr 13, 2024

Time: 11:00am – 5:00pm

Event: Sendik’s New Berlin

Address: 3600 S Moorland Rd, New Berlin, WI 53151

Date: Sun, Apr 14, 2024

Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm

Event: Sendik’s Meadowbrook

Address: 701 Meadowbrook Rd, Waukesha, WI 53188

Date: Sun, Apr 14, 2024

Time: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Event: Sendik’s Hartland

Address: 600 Hartbrook Dr, Hartland, WI 53029

Date: Mon, Apr 15, 2024

Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm

Event: Sendik’s Grafton

Address: 2195 1st Avenue, Grafton, Wisconsin 53024

Date: Mon, Apr 15, 2024

Time: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Event: Sendik’s Germantown

Address: N112W15800 Mequon Rd, Germantown, WI 53022

