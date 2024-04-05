UPDATE at 3:18 p.m. CST on April 5, 2024: Jessy Kurczewski, the woman convicted for homicide and felony theft in the ‘eye drop murder’ case surrounding the death of Lynn Hernan, will spend the rest of her life in prison, Judge Jennifer Dorow declared on Friday afternoon.

She will qualify for extended supervision after serving 30 years of her sentence.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The woman who was convicted of a 2018 murder will be sentenced this afternoon in Waukesha County court.

Jessy Kurczewski was convicted of first-degree homicide and two counts of felony theft in November for the death of Lynn Hernan, who was in her care at the time of her death.

“You can all say or do what you want to me, even after being convicted the state is still trying, but try as they might, I am sure they will keep doing all the can, as I will, too,” said Kurczewski ahead of her sentencing Friday. “It will not silence me, it will not break me, nor will it change that I did not take her life.

Judge Jennifer Dorrow is expected to hand down a sentenced around 2:00 pm

